Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Shares Down 4.2%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

About Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

