SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00.
SelectQuote stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -196.75.
Several brokerages have commented on SLQT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.