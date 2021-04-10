SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00.

SelectQuote stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -196.75.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SLQT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

