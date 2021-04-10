Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Sealed Air stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

