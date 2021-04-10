SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 0.8%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.01 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.11 ($0.22). 153,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 353,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.83. The firm has a market cap of £35.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SDX Energy Company Profile (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.