Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $74.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.