Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 35,600 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.