Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,265 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $47,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.