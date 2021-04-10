Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 67,508 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,508 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Masimo were worth $53,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Masimo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $234.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.08 and its 200 day moving average is $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.