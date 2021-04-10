Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,596,795 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,596,795 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of UBS Group worth $44,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

