Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,416 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,416 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $58,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $662.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.71.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.