Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Match Group were worth $42,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after buying an additional 314,770 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Match Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,179,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.29.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $143.87 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

