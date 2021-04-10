Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,226,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.73% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,974,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,814,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,627,000.

MNSO stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

