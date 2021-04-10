SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of SB Financial Group worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

