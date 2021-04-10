Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Financial Analysis

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sandstorm Gold and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 IAMGOLD 1 5 6 0 2.42

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $13.26, indicating a potential upside of 74.72%. IAMGOLD has a consensus target price of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 78.35%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% IAMGOLD -31.53% 2.79% 1.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and IAMGOLD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 16.58 $16.40 million $0.09 84.33 IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.46 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -82.00

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats IAMGOLD on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

