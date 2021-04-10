Safe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,839.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $95,839.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

