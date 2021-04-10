Royale Finance Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00069109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00297979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.48 or 0.00748899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,536.20 or 0.99532873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00721133 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

