Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXGPY. Grupo Santander cut NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.