Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.30.

HBM opened at C$9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.97. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

