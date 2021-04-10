Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -675.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 442,920 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Perrigo by 487.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 319,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

