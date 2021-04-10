Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

