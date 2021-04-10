Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $40.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.89 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 1,524,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

