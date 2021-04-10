RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Shares Up 0.7%

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €29.00 ($34.12) and last traded at €29.00 ($34.12). 5,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.80 ($33.88).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

RIB Software Company Profile (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for infrastructure, civil engineering, road and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.