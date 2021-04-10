Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HC2 were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HC2 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HC2 by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in HC2 by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 274,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 203,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCHC opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $320.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $58,770.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,765.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

