Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBI opened at $13.91 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

