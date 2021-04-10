Rhumbline Advisers Has $202,000 Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

JNCE opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,969 over the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

