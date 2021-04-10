Rhumbline Advisers Has $190,000 Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

HBIO stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $260.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

