Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of iCAD worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iCAD by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iCAD by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $462.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

