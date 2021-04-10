Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 135.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

