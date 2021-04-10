Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.15

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 1589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.