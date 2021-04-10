Reviewing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Comstock Holding Companies and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.63 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Retail Value $239.10 million 1.76 $46.75 million $2.46 8.11

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Retail Value beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.