Reviewing CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CDK Global and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $53.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Phreesia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.36 $207.50 million $3.05 17.72 Phreesia $124.78 million 19.03 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -11.75

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62% Phreesia -16.37% -16.07% -11.18%

Summary

CDK Global beats Phreesia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. Phreesia, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Allscripts Healthcare, LLC. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

