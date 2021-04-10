Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 681.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

ROIC stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

