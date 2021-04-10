Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $80,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 251.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

