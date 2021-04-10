Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

