Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,200 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

