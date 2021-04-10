Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GEE Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of JOB opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.33. GEE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

