Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.