Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 14,550 Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TYHT opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Shineco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

