Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,820 Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FFBW were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FFBW by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FFBW alerts:

Shares of FFBW stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. FFBW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.60.

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.