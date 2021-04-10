Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

