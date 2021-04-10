Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 64.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Remark by 131.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Remark by 331.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 817,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.