Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of research firms have commented on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.37. 668,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,035. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

