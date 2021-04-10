Raymond James Raises Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$3.00

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.53.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

