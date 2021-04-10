Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

NYSE RJF opened at $127.03 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

