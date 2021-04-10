Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,352,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 706,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 607,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,924 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 295,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

JMBS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.