Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

