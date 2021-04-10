Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 35,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

