Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 575,636 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,588,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.