Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 787,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3712 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.