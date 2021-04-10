Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

TDY opened at $419.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $424.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

